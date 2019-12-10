Thanks for the Memories Microsoft
Microsoft was founded in 1975 and has an incredible legacy of software that permeates
every nook and cranny of computing. As you can imagine for a company over forty years old,
they've moved on from a lot of things when they saw better opportunities. As they say, innovation doesn't
always follow a straight line.
What follows is a nostalgic graveyard of sorts. This is a list of all the software, hardware, and services we could find that Microsoft sunset at some point, without producing direct descendant follow-on versions that were a straightforward replacement for the end-user. Many of these are remembered with fond memories!
Some of these products were simply shut down and never heard from again. Some were were deprecated and had various features moved into adjacent software platforms, leaving the old software to become obsolete and eventually unsupported.
The products are broken out into specific categories, sorted by year of discontinuation. A lot of research went into creating this catalog, but as you can imagine, information can be hard to find about many of Microsoft's early applications -- especially those from the 1970s and 1980s. Please contact us if you have more items to add to the list, or discover inaccuracies. Thanks!
This page is a work in progress and more products are being added constantly as we work through our backlog of research and notes.
Total: 343 Microsoft products shut down.
Last updated December 10, 2019.
Retired Microsoft Business Products
- Microsoft Chart (1984-1988)
- Microsoft Stat Pack (1989-1992)
- Microsoft Small Business Consultant (1989-1992)
- Microsoft Site Server (1996-1998)
- Microsoft Vizact (2000)
- Microsoft BackOffice Server (1994-2001)
- Microsoft Data Analyzer (2002)
- Microsoft Schedule Plus (1992-2003)
- Microsoft Business Scorecard Manager (2005-2006)
- Microsoft System Center Reporting Manager 2006 (2005-2006)
- Microsoft ProClarity Analytics Server (2006-2007)
- Microsoft ProClarity Desktop Professional (2006-2007)
- Microsoft ProClarity SharePoint Viewer (2006-2007)
- Microsoft Office Accounting (2008-2009)
- Microsoft Works (1987-2009)
- Microsoft Commerce Server (2000-2009)
- Microsoft Office PerformancePoint Server (2007-2009)
- Microsoft Content Management Server (2002-2009)
- Microsoft Customer Care Framework (2003-2009)
- Microsoft Money (1991-2010)
- Microsoft SharePoint Workspace/Office Groove (2006-2010)
- Windows Essential Business Server (2008-2010)
- Windows Home Server (2007-2011)
- Microsoft Forefront (2007-2013)
- FAST Search Platform (2008-2013)
- Microsoft InfoPath (2003-2014)
- Sunrise App (2015-2016)
- Microsoft Forecaster (2010-2016)
- Dynamics Retail Management System Store Operations (2006-2016)
- Dynamics RMS Headquarters (2006-2016)
- Microsoft Management Reporter (2004-2016)
- Dynamics Marketing (2014-2018)
- Adxstudio Portals (2015-2018)
- Microsoft Parature (2014-2018)
- Power BI Workspace Collections (2016-2018)
- Visio Services in SharePoint Online (2010-2019)
- Windows Business Scanning/Distributed Scan Management (2009-2019)
- Office Apps for Windows 10 Mobile (2015-2021)
Retired Microsoft Communications Products
- Microsoft V-Chat (1995)
- Microsoft Cardfile (1985-1995)
- Microsoft Comic Chat (1996-1999)
- Microsoft Personal Web Server (1995-2000)
- Microsoft Outlook Express (1996-2001)
- Microsoft NetMeeting (1996-2007)
- Windows Messenger Service (2000-2008)
- Microsoft Entourage (2000-2008)
- Windows Meeting Space (2006-2009)
- Microsoft Voice Command (2003-2009)
- Microsoft Office Live Meeting (2007-2011)
- MSN Messenger/Windows Live Messenger (1999-2012)
- Microsoft SharedView (2007-2012)
- Windows Live Mail (2007-2014)
- Internet Explorer Mobile (1996-2014)
- Windows Essentials (2006-2014)
- Microsoft HelpBridge (2013-2014)
- Microsoft Internet Explorer (1995-2015)
- Skype Qik (2014-2016)
- Microsoft Agent (1997-2018)
- Outlook Groups (2015-2018)
- Microsoft Teams Progressive Web App (2018)
- Skype for Business Online (2014-2021)
Retired Microsoft Creative Products
- Microsoft Fine Artist (1994)
- Microsoft Creative Writer (1993-1995)
- Microsoft 3D Movie Maker (1995-1996)
- Microsoft GIF Animator (1996)
- Microsoft Image Composer (1993-1998)
- Microsoft PhotoDraw (1995-2000)
- Imaging for Windows (1995-2002)
- Microsoft Photo Editor (1997-2003)
- Microsoft Picture It! (1996-2005)
- Microsoft Digital Image (2003-2006)
- Microsoft Photo Story (2006)
- Microsoft FrontPage (1995-2007)
- Portable Media Center (2004-2007)
- Microsoft TrueSpace (1994-2009)
- Microsoft AutoCollage (2008-2009)
- Microsoft Expression Media (2006-2010)
- Zune Media Software (2006-2011)
- Microsoft Expression Design (2007-2012)
- Microsoft Expression Encoder (2007-2012)
- Microsoft Expression Web (2006-2012)
- Windows Desktop Gadgets (2006-2012)
- Windows DVD Maker (2007-2012)
- Windows Photo Viewer (2002-2012)
- Microsoft Office Picture Manager (2003-2013)
- Windows Media Encoder (2003-2013)
- Windows Live Writer (2007-2014)
- Windows Media Center (2002-2015)
- Windows Journal (2002-2016)
- Microsoft PhotoSynth (2008-2017)
- Windows Movie Maker (2000-2017)
- Windows Photo Gallery (2003-2017)
Retired Microsoft Developer Products
- Microsoft Sort (1982-1986)
- Microsoft Pascal (1980-1988)
- Microsoft QuickPascal (1989)
- QuickC (1987-1991)
- Microsoft COBOL (1980-1993)
- Microsoft TASC Applesoft Compiler (1981-1993)
- Microsoft BASIC (1975-1995)
- Microsoft Fortran (1977-1995)
- Visual Test (1992-1996)
- Microsoft Liquid Motion (1998-2000)
- Microsoft Java Virtual Machine (1996-2002)
- Microsoft Active Desktop (1997-2003)
- Visual J++ (1999-2004)
- Microsoft Visual SourceSafe (1994-2005)
- Managed DirectX (2002-2006)
- Visual FoxPro (1992-2007)
- Visual J# (2002-2007)
- Microsoft Transaction Server (1997-2008)
- Speech Application SDK (2004-2009)
- Microsoft Oslo (2007-2010)
- Business Intelligence Development Studio (2008-2010)
- Windows CardSpace (2006-2011)
- IronRuby (2010-2011)
- Microsoft Robotics Developer Studio (2006-2012)
- Microsoft WinDiff (1992-2012)
- Microsoft Blend (2007-2012)
- Microsoft Pixelsense (2008-2013)
- Microsoft WebMatrix (2010-2013)
- WinHelp (1990-2013)
- Microsoft XNA (2006-2014)
- Microsoft Silverlight (2007-2015)
- Project Astoria (2015-2016)
- Microsoft Lightswitch for Visual Studio (2010-2016)
- Project Spark (2014-2016)
- SharePoint Designer (2006-2016)
- Windows Azure Caching (2013-2016)
- Microsoft AppFabric (2010-2017)
- Azure RemoteApp (2014-2017)
- Windows App Studio (2013-2017)
- HockeyApp (2014-2017)
- Access Services for SharePoint Online (2013-2018)
- Azure Classic Portal (2015-2018)
- Azure Service Management API (2009-2018)
- Azure BizTalk Services (2014-2018)
- Touch Develop (2011-2018)
- Azure Access Control Service (2011-2019)
- Azure Scheduler (2013-2019)
- Azure Container Service (2015-2020)
- Azure Active Directory Basic Edition (2014-2020)
- Azure Iowa Data Center for US Gov (2014-2020)
Retired Microsoft Hardware
- Z-80 SoftCard (1980-1985)
- Microsoft RAMCard (1980-1985)
- Microsoft SystemCard (1983-1985)
- Microsoft PCjr Booster with Mouse (1984-1986)
- Microsoft MacEnhancer (1985-1987)
- Microsoft InPort Card (1986-1989)
- Microsoft Mach 10 & 20 Accelerator Board (1986-1989)
- Digital Sound System 80 (1998)
- Microsoft Cordless Phone System (1998-2000)
- ActiMates (1997-2000)
- iLoo (2003)
- Microsoft SideWinder Game Controllers (1995-2003)
- Microsoft Broadband Networking (2002-2004)
- Microsoft Fingerprint Reader (2004-2007)
- SPOT Watches (2003-2008)
- Microsoft RoundTable (2007-2009)
- Courier Tablet (2008-2010)
- Microsoft Response Point (2007-2010)
- Kin Phones (2010-2011)
- Zune Portable Media Devices (2006-2011)
- MSN TV/Web TV (1997-2013)
- Microsoft Band (2014-2016)
- Kinect (2010-2017)
- Lumia Phones (2014-2017)
Retired Microsoft Operating Systems
- OS/2 (1987-1992)
- LAN Manager (1987-1994)
- Microsoft Bob (1995-1996)
- Cairo (1991-1996)
- MS-DOS (1981-2000)
- Singularity (2007-2008)
- Windows Mobile (2000-2010)
- Windows Embedded Automotive (1998-2011)
- Windows Embedded Compact (1996-2013)
- HomeOS (2010-2013)
- Nokia Asha Platform (2013-2014)
- Windows Phone (2010-2015)
- Windows RT (2012-2015)
- Midori (2008-2015)
- Windows 10 S (2017-2018)
Retired Microsoft Sites & Services
- .NET My Services (2001)
- MSN Chat Rooms (2000-2003)
- ThreeDegrees (2003-2006)
- Windows Live/MSN Wifi Hotspot Locator (2006-2008)
- MSN Music Store (2004-2008)
- PlaysForSure (2004-2008)
- Live Search Books (2006-2008)
- Windows Live For TV (2007-2008)
- Windows Live Expo (2006-2008)
- Microsoft Tafiti Silverlight Search Engine (2007-2009)
- Windows Live OneCare (2005-2009)
- MSN Groups (1995-2009)
- Ms. Dewey (2006-2009)
- MSN QnA/Windows Live QnA (2006-2009)
- Microsoft adCenter Analytics (2006-2009)
- Bing Product Upload (2009)
- Microsoft Equipt (2008-2009)
- MSN SoapBox (2006-2009)
- Microsoft Popfly (2007-2009)
- Microsoft Recite (2009)
- Windows Live Search Macros (2006-2009)
- Windows Live Agents (2008-2009)
- Microsoft Vine (2009-2010)
- Windows Live Events (2007-2010)
- Windows Live Alerts (2007-2010)
- Port 25 Open Source Community (2006-2010)
- Bing Maps 3D (2007-2010)
- Bing Cashback (2008-2010)
- Windows Live Toolbar (2009-2011)
- Windows Live Gallery (2006-2011)
- Danger (2002-2011)
- MSN Spaces/Windows Live Spaces (2004-2011)
- Windows Anytime Upgrade (2006-2011)
- Windows Live (2005-2012)
- MSN Direct (2004-2012)
- Microsoft Hohm (2009-2012)
- Bing 411 (2010-2012)
- Zune Marketplace (2006-2013)
- Zune Social (2006-2013)
- Microsoft Points (2005-2013)
- UltimateTV (2001-2013)
- Microsoft TechNet (1998-2013)
- Microsoft Tag (2009-2013)
- Microsoft Clip Art Library (2010-2014)
- XBox Entertainment Studios (2012-2014)
- Windows Live Groups/OneDrive Groups (2008-2015)
- Microsoft JobLens (2013-2015)
- Nokia Feature Phone Store (2013-2015)
- Microsoft Open Technologies (2012-2015)
- Games for Windows Live (2007-2016)
- Bing Maps Silverlight Control (2009-2016)
- So.cl Social Network (2011-2017)
- CodePlex (2006-2017)
- Microsoft Earn (2015-2017)
- Yammer Enterprise (2012-2017)
- Bing Maps SOAP Web Services (2007-2017)
- TechRewards (2014-2017)
- Surface Plus Financing (2017-2018)
- Microsoft Connect Developer Portal (2008-2018)
- Zune/Xbox/Groove Music Pass (2012-2018)
- SharePoint Online Public Websites (2017-2018)
- Microsoft eBook Store (2017-2019)
- HealthVault (2007-2019)
- Translator Web Widget (2011-2019)
- Windows Developer Forum (2013-2019)
- MSDN Magazine (2000-2019)
- Microsoft Virtual Academy (2008-2019)
- Microsoft Wallet (2016-2019)
- NAVTEQ North America and EU Data (2005-2020)
Retired Microsoft Utilities
- Microsoft Anti-Virus (1993-1995)
- Microsoft DriveSpace/DoubleSpace (1993-1999)
- Microsoft Tweak UI (1996-2003)
- Windows Services for UNIX (1999-2004)
- Windows SteadyState (2005-2008)
- Microsoft RichCopy (2002-2010)
- Microsoft Drive Extender (2007-2010)
- Windows SideShow (2006-2013)
- Windows Live Mesh (2008-2013)
- Windows Easy Transfer (2007-2014)
- Microsoft OneClip App (2015-2016)
Retired Microsoft Education Products
- Microsoft Musical Instruments (1992)
- Microsoft Art Gallery (1993)
- Microsoft Dinosaurs (1993)
- Microsoft Isaac Asimov's The Ultimate Robot (1993)
- Gahan Wilson's The Ultimate Haunted House (1993)
- Microsoft Dangerous Creatures (1994)
- Microsoft Ancient Lands (1994)
- Microsoft The Ultimate Frank Lloyd Wright: America's Architect (1994)
- Microsoft SoundBits (1992-1994)
- Microsoft Complete Baseball (1994-1995)
- Microsoft Complete NBA Basketball (1994-1995)
- Microsoft Oceans (1995)
- Microsoft 500 Nations (1995)
- Microsoft World of Flight (1995)
- Microsoft Dogs (1995)
- Microsoft Wine Guide (1995)
- Julia Child: Home Cooking with Master Chefs (1995)
- Microsoft Composer Collection (1995)
- Microsoft Multimedia Mozart: The Dissonant Quartet (1992-1995)
- Microsoft Multimedia Beethoven: The Ninth Symphony (1992-1995)
- Microsoft Multimedia Schubert: The Trout Quintet (1992-1995)
- Microsoft Multimedia Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1992-1995)
- Microsoft Multimedia Strauss: Three Tone Poems (1992-1995)
- Microsoft Ghostwriter Mysteries (1995)
- P.J.'s Reading Adventures (1995)
- Microsoft Explorapedia: The World of Nature (1995)
- Microsoft Explorapedia: The World of People (1995)
- Microsoft Complete Gardening (1996)
- Microsoft Reader's Digest Complete Do-It-Yourself Guide (1996)
- Microsoft Cinemania (1992-1997)
- Microsoft Music Central (1996-1997)
- My Personal Tutor (1997)
- The Magic School Bus (1994-2001)
- Microsoft Bookshelf (1987-2000)
- Microsoft Encarta (1993-2009)
- Microsoft Student (2006-2009)
- Microsoft MapPoint (2000-2013)
- Microsoft Streets & Trips (1988-2013)
- Microsoft AutoRoute (2001-2015)
- Microsoft Classroom (2016-2018)
- Microsoft Reader (2000-2018)
To Do List: Our Backlog of Uncategorized Microsoft Retired Products & Services
- Windows 10 My People
- Microsoft Communicator Desktop and Phone Edition
- Microsoft Office InterConnect
- Microsoft Publisher Design Packs
- Microsoft Greetings Workshop
- Microsoft Services for NetWare
- Windows Identity Foundation
- Windows 10 Package State Roaming (PSR)
- Windows 10 Taskbar settings roaming
- Microsoft Symbol Server/Offline symbol packages
- Windows Contacts API
- Microsoft Layered Service Providers
- Microsoft System Image Backup (SIB) Solution
- APN Database/Apndatabase.xml
- Windows 10 Tile Data Layer
- Peer Name Resolution Protocol (PNRP)
- SAM Lock Tool/Syskey
- Windows Embedded Update Developer Updates
- Microsoft Sync Framework
- Engyro Product Connectors
- Microsoft Azure Mobile Engagement
- Microsoft Test Manager
- Windows Sound System & Windows
- Windows Thin PC
- Cortana app outside of US on Android & iOS
- "The Word" Magazine
- Windows Analytics
- Enhanced Mitigation Experience Toolkit
- Microsoft BitLocker Administration and Monitoring
- Microsoft Scenes
- Windows To Go
- Microsoft Disk Cleanup
- Microsoft OneSync
- Microsoft Antigen
- Microsoft SoftGrid Application Virtualization
- Windows Virtual PC for Mac
- StorSimple Series
- FSLogix
- Windows Defender Exploit Guard
While you're here: See the design history of Microsoft Word, Windows, and Microsoft.com!
See our design evolution of Microsoft Word starting in 1984.
Also, check out our article on the visual design history of Microsoft Windows which launched in 1985.
Finally, if you really like this stuff, why not see what the Microsoft.com website looked like from 1994 to today?
Do you like seeing nostalgic stuff like this everyday? Follow Version Museum on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
Scroll up to the top.